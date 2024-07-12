Animals are the sweet theme at a ‘Family Art Day' in Laguna Beach

What to Know Family Art Day at Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach

Sunday, July 14

$15 adult; $11 students and seniors; $5 children ages 6-12; kids ages 5 and under are admitted free

Encountering an animal fetchingly portrayed in paint or clay is a common but uncommonly uplifting experience when visiting an art show.

You may find yourself drawn to a watercolor depicting playful kittens or a majestically realized eagle sculpture; finding the animals in an exhibit is part of the pleasure of being there.

But finding actual animals at an art happening is a much quirkier experience, one that attendees may happily remember for a long time.

Especially if those attendees are kids getting to know what an art show is all about. Festival of Arts is hoping to inspire that affection for art, and connect children with all sorts of wonderful critters, too, at Family Art Day.

The adorable event will take place at the Laguna Beach art extravaganza on Sunday, July 14; tickets are on sale now, and kids who are 5 and under will be admitted for free.

A line-up of "wildlife-themed art activities" are on the July 14 line-up, and cameos by some scaly, and feathery, favorites: Some cuties from the OC Reptile Zoo will scurry by the celebration, and Raptor Events LLC will be there with some big-of-wing beauties.

As for the "on-the-spot dog adoptions"? Priceless Pets Rescue has the cute canine energy; perhaps you'll find a forever Fido before you depart the airy outdoor festival.

Even if you don't meet a new bestie, you can get to know Laguna Beach's own Cooper the Peer Support K9, a lovable Labrador.

The pup is well-known around the region "... for his comforting presence, helping those exposed to trauma, easing the stress of victims and witnesses during criminal investigations, and promoting employee wellness."

"Family Art Day is getting a wild makeover this year!" shared Christine Georgantas, Exhibits and Events Director at the Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach.

"We're thrilled to introduce this brand-new animal theme and offer a wider range of art experiences for families of all ages. It'll be a fantastic way to explore the wonders of the animal kingdom through creative expression.”

For details, tickets, and more art-forward fun, visit Festival of Arts now.