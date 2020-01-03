Antarctic Dinosaurs to Soon Stomp Away

What to Know Natural History Museum of Los Angeles

Through Jan. 5, 2020

Included with museum admission

Back in the era of scale-covered, claw-rocking, teeth-gnashing giants?

When a big beastie stomped away, you knew about it.

You probably felt the ground rumble a bit, and you saw various ferns and trees and plant life rustle, and the noise from the stomping, thump, thump, thump, was intense enough to be sensed by other critters far in the distance.

But we're not living in prehistoric times these days, no spoiler alert required. And when a group of ancient animals is set to depart our vicinity, we don't always know.

So here's the alert that "Antarctic Dinosaurs," the mega multi-month show that opened at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles in the spring of 2019, is about to vamoose, without the ground shaking or nearby leaves fluttering.

The final day to see the exhibit, which looks back at both early explorers who were making discoveries in a truly cold part of the planet, as well as modern-day fossil-seeking scientists, departs the Exposition Park museum on Sunday, Jan. 5.

On display through that day?

Behold "artifacts from early Antarctic expeditions," and discover "4 new species of dinosaur, all discovered within the last 30 years."

As for the cold-crested lizard, a fearsome dino that goes by the name of Cryolophosaurus?

You'll meet this amazing specimen along the way, too.

It's a new year, but starting it with the old, as in the very, very, incredibly old, should be a rewarding adventure for you and any paleo-loving person in your dino-obsessed household.