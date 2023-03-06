ArtNight Pasadena's Free Joys, From Museums to Music, Are Plentiful (and Playful)

What to Know ArtNight Pasadena

Friday, March 10 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Free entry at several museums and galleries; live music, theater performances, and more are also on the schedule

Snow?

It can still be seen, in great quantities, from Old Pasadena.

It's not currently adding a cold touch to the Crown City, of course, but if you gaze through any gap between the vintage buildings of Colorado Boulevard you'll find the frosty stuff still thickly covering the nearby San Gabriel Mountains.

The brrr-inspiring vistas can make a person feel like springtime isn't just around the corner, and winter is here to stay.

But there are signs that fizzier festivals are soon to come, and one of the fizziest will flower, with all of the spunkiness of the spring season, on Friday, March 10.

Say "hello" again to ArtNight Pasadena, the free four-hour festivity covering most of the city's best-loved museums, galleries, and cultural destinations.

That's right, we said "free" and meant it: A number of places, from Parson's Nose Theater to the USC Pacific Asia Museum, will waive admission and ticket requirements for the evening event.

But it isn't simply about the complimentary entry, as lovely as that might be; several spots will feature special exhibits, effervescent activities, and pop-up shows, all to lend the lark a sense of spring-style glee.

Musical flows of the livest and liveliest variety will add sweet notes to the Pasadena Conservatory of Music, while the Jackie Robinson Community Center will feature "the soulful sounds of JazzZone" while spotlighting works created by women artists from around the area.

There's so much to do that doing it all in one night just isn't possible, as tempting as the idea might be. So poring over this lengthy list, and deciding where to land first, last, and in between is an excellent idea.

As excellent as this venerable gift to the community, a free night full of mind-growing, heart-gladdening delights.

ArtNight Pasadena will return again in the fall, but if you'd like to step into spring several days early, a playful portal is opening up around Colorado Boulevard in Old Pasadena on March 10.