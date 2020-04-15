Auto Buffs, Join the ‘World’s First Global Cars & Coffee’

What to Know Petersen Automotive Museum (temporarily closed)

April 26 at 8 a.m. (virtual cruise-in)

The museum will run a 90-minute video on Youtube featuring car-cool submissions from around the world

Cars can be spots of social distancing, yes, due to the fact that we can be alone in one, with glass barriers to all sides, as we move along our streets and highways.

But connecting over a love of cars?

That's not socially distancing at all, for fans of various makes, models, and levels of vroom-vroom-o-sity love to gather to talk torque, dashboards, rims, engines, and the thousands of other tidbits and topics from the Big Ol' Encyclopedia of Auto Super-Knowledge.

All while checking out everyone else's wheels, of course.

This carful coming-together is at the horsepower'd heart of the Breakfast Club Cruise-Ins, the monthly morningtime meet-ups hosted by the Petersen Automotive Museum.

The well-attended cruise-ins are on hold, and the Miracle Mile museum is temporarily closed in response to the coronavirus.

But the team at the museum found a way to bring some of the classic cruise-In spirit to the whole world, while the world stays home.

How? Prepare to join "the world's first global cars & coffee," a join-in-from-anywhere event that is all about bragging-it-up about your fave fender-laden roll.

Eager to join?

Here's the good word from the auto institution: "Enthusiasts all over the world can submit a short video of their vehicle, which will be compiled into a 90-minute video airing on the museum’s YouTube channel on April 26, 2020."

Your video should be on the shorter side, in the realm of 20 or 30 seconds, and should include "exterior, interior, engine and start-up."

There are a few more steps to completing the application process. And will there be a couple of awards, including Best in Show? You bet.

A statement from the Petersen explains why they're going planet-wide with the community-focused event: “Our Breakfast Club Cruise-Ins have become an integral part of the Los Angeles car community over the past eight years,” said Petersen Executive Director Terry L. Karges.

“We didn’t want to stop the tradition this month because of the pandemic, so we had to get creative to keep it going and also make it more inclusive than ever before."

"We look forward to seeing the stories from enthusiasts all over the globe and sharing their passion in a way that unites us all in spirit even while we are standing apart.”