Baymax buffs, San Fransokyo Square is now open at Disney California Adventure

What to Know The new neighborhood can be found in the Anaheim theme park around the former Pacific Wharf district

"Big Hero 6," the 2014 Walt Disney Animation Studios feature, is the area's eye-catching inspiration

Theme park admission and a reservation are required

Stepping inside a merry municipality that takes its dramatic design notes, and flavorful spirits, from two great real-world cities?

Guests to Disney California Adventure are doing just that as San Fransokyo Square makes its Aug. 31, 2023 debut.

True, fans of "Big Hero 6," the charming 2014 feature from Walt Disney Animated Studios, have been watching this sunny "city" slowly rise in the former Pacific Wharf space in recent months.

But the colorful kick-off for the well-imagined world was officially set for the very end of August.

Now we've reached that auspicious date, giving longtime fans of Baymax, Hiro, Aunt Cass, and the film's other beloved characters a real-world place to roam, snack, sip, shop, and soak in the sunshine and story-inspired details.

Sure to be an eye-catcher for fans seeking a memorable photo or two? The reimagined San Fransokyo Gate Bridge that connects San Fransokyo Square to the Pixar Pier entry.

San Fransokyo Square at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, Calif., features sights, shopping and splendid cuisine inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award®-winning "Big Hero 6." This reimagined area at Disneyland Resort transports guests to the not-too-distant future, in a fictional mash-up of two iconic cities – San Francisco and Tokyo. (Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort)

Aunt Cass Café is a reimagined quick-service location in San Fransokyo Square at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, Calif. This is the second bakery café operated by boy genius Hiro Hamada’s loving aunt, serving dishes, soups in freshly baked Boudin sourdough bread bowls and more inspired by Japanese cuisine. (Richard Harbaugh /Disneyland Resort)

Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort The San Fransokyo Gate Bridge, an iconic landmark in San Fransokyo Square at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, Calif., spans the tide pools linking San Fransokyo Square to the Paradise Gardens Park obelisk. (Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort)

When guests step into San Fransokyo Square at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, Calif., they may have the opportunity to interact with boy genius Hiro Hamada and his huggable healthcare companion robot, Baymax, outside the Hamada Bot Shop. This converted warehouse is where the Big Hero 6 team builds their hi-tech gear. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)