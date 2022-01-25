Beaking News: Egg #2 Arrives for the Big Bear Bald Eagles

What to Know Jackie laid her second egg of 2022 at 3:43 p.m. on Jan. 25, 2022

The first egg arrived exactly 72 hours earlier, or nearly, on Jan. 22, 2022

A nest cam will watch Jackie and Shadow as they await the possible emergence of baby eaglets, which could happen in 35 days after the eggs arrive

Eager eagle fans?

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

They're pretty plentiful, especially when a famous pair of bald eagles may or may not be right in the thick of egg-laying season.

And that eagerness among eagle aficionados has grown in recent days, since Jackie, one of the famous Big Bear bald eagles, laid her first egg of 2022.

Of course, when the magnificent bird laid the egg on Saturday, Jan. 22, the word "first" wasn't a sure thing, even though bald eagles will frequently lay a second egg just a couple of days later.

And that just happened, on the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 25, exactly 72 hours after the first egg.

Well, 72 hours less seven seconds: Friends of Big Bear Valley and Big Bear Eagle Nest Cam reports that Jackie laid the first 2022 egg at 3:43:26 on Jan. 22, and the second egg at 3:43:19 on Jan. 25.

Bald eagle eggs take around 35 days to incubate, so fans of the nest cam will be watching closely, around the clock, starting in late February, to see if any pips appear.

Of course, devoted Jackie and Shadow fans are legendarily legion, and come from around their home region of Southern California as well as far, far beyond the Golden State.

So every move the eagles make, and their uninvited guests (like Fiona, a San Bernardino Flying Squirrel that has become famous in her own right), is well-known to regular nest cam viewers, whether Egg Watch has begun or not.

To check out the latest posts provided by the local volunteers that keep a distant-but-devoted eye on the birds, visit their social pages now.

Or keep a watch on the thrilling nest cam, which just received an update, and new position, in September 2021.