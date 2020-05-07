Bid and Give Back at the (Online) Venice Art Walk

What to Know Bid on 150+ pieces through May 19

Benefits the Venice Family Clinic

Zoom talks from Curatorial Committe members are part of the 2020 event

Discovering a painting that elevates not just your mood, but something deeper inside you, can provide something of a big breakthrough moment.

But it is a moment that doesn't have to fade in an instant, for an ethereal piece of art can continue to connect with you in the important way it initially did, year after year after year.

Many fans of the Venice Family Clinic Art Walk & Auction have made that connection over the decades, but here is the even realer way connection is made: The fundraiser helps the Venice Family Clinic, which is "... now commemorating 50 years of providing quality health care to people in need."

The art walk in 2020 isn't an in-person experience, but you can visit Artsy and bid on this year's luminary line-up of works through May 19.

The artist names you'll see? John Baldessari, Gary Baseman, Anna Carey, and Ed Moses are all on the list, as are several other major creators.

Something sweet? "Each winning bid will help raise critical funds for Venice Family Clinic’s COVID-19 response and mission to provide health care to people in need."

And adding to the sweetness?

You can enjoy Zoom talks from members of the event's Curatorial Committee; just check the fundraiser's site to see what is coming up.