Fly by a free Big Bear fest for beloved bald eagles Jackie and Shadow

What to Know Big Bear Valley Outdoor Adventure Days

June 22 and 23, 2024 in the heart of Big Bear Village

Free; a Jackie & Shadow Fan Party will take place on June 22 at 2 p.m. at the Event Center (the famous eagles will not be present)

Writing a heartfelt fan letter to Jackie and Shadow, the world-famous Big Bear bald eagles?

We'd start our adoring missive by feathering it with sincere compliments.

We'd say how beautiful these birds truly are and how they tend their lake-close nest so well. Would we also praise the eagles' comical antics?

Absolutely, we would; Jackie and Shadow keep people around the planet captivated with their charming characteristics, courtesy of an around-the-clock tree-based camera.

Of course, we'll never get the chance to tell the iconic eagles these things in person — after all, the regal raptors have their sky-soaring lives to live — but we can fly by a Jackie & Shadow Eagle Fan Party.

That beaky bash will offer eagle aficionados a place to alight on June 22. Once there, fans can connect with other eagle enthusiasts as well as representatives of the Friends of Big Bear Valley, the nonprofit organization behind the nest camera.

Good to know? Jackie and Shadow will not be present; they do, after all, have busy schedules, doing important eagle-ish things out in the forest.

But the Jackie & Shadow Eagle Fan Party is only one enticing element of the weekend-long gathering, which will but the fir-scented focus on the wonders of Big Bear. (True, "fir-scented" is a whimsical take, but anyone besotted by this alpine valley can almost detect its scent, and its magic, from miles away.)

Big Bear Valley Outdoor Adventure Days, a free celebration, will feature an assortment of "eco-adventures" including kayaking, nature hikes, wildflower strolls, bird walks, and, oh yes, the chance to view an eagle's nest from afar.

Entry is free, and the hub is the heart of Big Bear Village. Do keep in mind that the party for Jackie and Shadow is only on June 22 — that's the day to visit booths and other offerings — though nature activities will continue on June 23.

"The point of ecotourism is to support our local businesses and residents through education about and enjoyment of our beautiful National Forest surroundings," said Sandy Steers, Executive Director.

"We want both tourists and locals to experience and appreciate Big Bear Valley's great outdoors. From birding boat tours and wildflower walks to crafts for kids, kayaking, hiking and vendor information booths, there is definitely something for everyone."

Big Bear has frequently appeared in positive worldwide headlines, thanks to those incredible superstars of the sky. Here's an uplifting opportunity to get acquainted with its outdoorsy splendor, one hike, talk, or lake experience at a time.