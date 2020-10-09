‘Big Jack' Is Adding Pumpkin Cheer to Fall Photo Opps

What to Know The giant pumpkin is on view at the shopping center through Oct. 31 (find the Citadel Outlets just off the I-5 southeast of DTLA)

The Beverly Center's first-ever pumpkin patch runs from Oct. 18-31

Both are free to visit, but pumpkin purchases at the Beverly Center are additional

Whimsical fall photographs? We don't usually take our seasonal snapshots while visiting our local mall or shopping center.

Hold up, though. We're not saying you can't find elements of fall at the mall.

You're likely to see pumpkin shakes around the food court, and there are togs for sale that are plaid and woolly and seem like the kind of clothes you'd wear during an autumn outing.

But gargantuan pumpkins? And pumpkin patches? Not quite as common as cosmetic counters, shoe shops, and kiosks selling sunglasses.

That's all changing up in this not-so-usual fall, for two major shopping destinations are finding their inner fall spirit and giving visitors something sweet and seasonal to savor.

At Citadel Outlets, which is a short drive southeast of DTLA?

Meet Big Jack, "... a colorful steel installation standing more than 16 feet tall, spanning 15 feet in diameter and weighing 1,500 pounds."

Big Jack, is, in fact, "the largest pumpkin in LA County," according to his big-big-big billing, though carve him, you cannot.

Rather, he is made for photo-taking, and the temptation to strike a post in front of Big Jack is enhanced by a colorful display of sunflowers and the 40-plus hay barrels surrounding the ginormous gourd.

Want to dress in costume for a family photograph? You are welcome to do so, says the Citadel Outlets team.

And there's more merriment to look for while visiting.

"For guests looking for more Halloween fun, they can take part in the month-long 'Let’s Track Jack & His Friends' scavenger hunt."

What's this scavenger hunt involve?

"Using a self-guided map and character stickers given out at Customer Service, participants who find all 12 characters on display throughout the shopping center and label them correctly on the map will receive a special treat."

After you've dressed up for your Jack-tastic snapshot, make your way across town, to La Cienega and 3rd Street, for the Beverly Center's first-ever pumpkin patch.

The landmark mall will sprout with squashery and transform "concrete into an autumn wonderland" from Oct. 18-31, with pumpkins priced at $2, $5, and $10, depending on their size.

And shall there be places to preserve your image in the patch for your Instagram fans? You bet: "Instagrammable photo moments" are part of the patch's vibe, as are treats and carving demos.

Find this new addition to the towering mall at its 3rd Street entrance starting on Sunday, Oct. 18.

Important to remember? Be sure to observe social distancing, face covering rules, and all safety policies when calling upon either shopping center.