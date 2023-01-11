‘Bob Baker Day' Is on Its Free and Festive Way

sWhat to Know Saturday, Feb. 25

Los Angeles State Historic Park

Marionette shows, live music, craft-making, and more kid-sweet goings-on

The end of winter in the Northern Hemisphere arrives as the final third of March commences, which is something everyone who has ever exited winter for springtime's brighter days knows.

But if we want to explore "everyone knows" territory as it pertains to Southern California, then we're here to say that everyone knows that spring in Los Angeles kind-of-sort-of unofficially begins when February reaches its mild conclusion.

Hear us out, if you will: The evenings are suddenly brighter as the second month wraps, and even if the sun is still setting well before 7 o'clock, there's a scentful zing in the air that tells us to break out our short sleeves (and light jackets, too, just to be safe).

Marionettes, those merry childhood favorites, well understand the whole nice notion of wanting to get a joyful jump on the zing that spring brings. And to get the glee going, some of the most celebrated SoCal puppets put their colorful heads together each winter and dream up Bob Baker Day.

The free celebration, one of our city's sweetest flings, will once again hop, skip, and leap into Los Angeles State Historic Park before winter has taken its exit bow.

The 2023 date is on the books: It's Saturday, Feb. 25, and booking your spot? You won't need to, no sirree.

Just show up and take in the live marionette shows, musical concerts, craft-making sessions, spots to buy food and nosh, and a history exhibit, too.

It's made for families as well as everybodies, and while kids will find plenty to giggle over, so can anybody who delights in pay-nothing parties that spotlight some of our city's most timeless icons, the Bob Baker Marionettes.

Though "timeless" might belie the fact that the cherished troupe is marking its 60th anniversary in 2023, which is no small feat in the Entertainment Capital of the World.

True, the DTLA-close setting is a good piece away from the theater's Highland Park home, but we'll just assume that those sensible marionettes are taking Metro, which you can, too.

Is this how we hurry spring along, by joining a springful fling a few weeks before the vernal equinox officially gets equinoxing?

Look, if the puppets are in charge, then we are fully on board, no matter how zany the plan.

For more info on one of the kindest and quirkiest festivities on the local calendar, click.