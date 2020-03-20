Bok Bok Mediterranean Has a Kids-Eat-Free Deal

What to Know Kids eat free with the purchase of an adult meal, takeout only

Postmates and Ubereats are delivery partners (and have money-saving deals)

Rotisserie chicken, pilaf, tahini, and other Mediterranean classics

Rotisseries chicken, hummus, tahini salad, rice pilaf?

These classic and hearty Mediterranean favorites tempt at any time.

But during our Stay-at-Home days, we may be looking with extra intensity at meals that can keep people full, and full of energy, as we suddenly approach school and work and our lives from our couches, bedrooms, and balconies.

Bok Bok Mediterranean can help. The local restaurant chain creates all of these delicious plates, and they've partnered with a number of delivery companies, too, including Postmates and Ubereats.

And to make everything easier during this difficult time? If you're doing takeout, check it out: Kids can eat for free with the purchase of an adult meal.

Again: This is a deal that applies only to takeout at this time, do note.

Another offer currently helping out? You'll snag 15% off takeout and curbside pick-up, if you go that route.

The deals continue, with new customers saving on a Postmates order, while going with UberEats means you save two bucks for every $10 you spend.

Bok Bok has locations in DTLA, Eagle Rock, and Culver City.