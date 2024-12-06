Holidays

Buddy the Elf lookalikes prepare to sleigh at a Smorgasburg LA contest

Better cram some spaghetti and maple syrup ahead of this sunny-spirited showdown.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Juan Moyano

What to Know

  • Buddy the Elf Lookalike Contest
  • Smorgasburg LA
  • ROW DTLA
  • Free entry; parking at ROW DTLA is free for two hours
  • Sunday, Dec. 8
  • The contest takes place at 1 p.m. in the beer garden area
  • The winner will be treated to $100 Smorgasbucks; other contests, including an Ugly Sweater-off, are on the schedule

Lookalike contests have tickled various funny bones, captured our attention, and stoked our whimsical fancies in 2024, with events like the recent Timothée Chalamet-themed showdown in New York City making headlines.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Other lookalike competitions have popped up hither and yon over the fall months, which are, of course, some of the most offbeat months of the year (Halloween is a big reason, but other holidays give the autumn an ethereal, anything-goes feel).

Now Buddy buddies, as in those buffs who adore Buddy the Elf, the lead character from the 2003 hit film "Elf," will have their chance to don some yellow tights and carol their Buddy-loving hearts out for fame and glory.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Or at least a caboodle of Smorgasbucks, which is also as sweet as plate of syrup-drizzled marshmallows.

Smorgasburg LA, the outdoor food market that graces ROW DTLA most Sundays, is holding a Buddy the Elf Lookalike Contest on Dec. 8, all to give the most gleeful-of-heart Southern Californians the opportunity to prove their abiding and authentic Buddyness.

Other quirky contests are on the Dec. 8 roster, including one that will celebrate — or possibly pan? — the Ugliest Sweater.

The Scene

Want to find new things to do in Los Angeles? The Scene's lifestyle stories have you covered. Here's your go-to source on where the fun is across SoCal and for the weekend.

Trending News 4 hours ago

Pantone unveils its ‘Color of the Year' for 2025 — and it might not be what you'd expect

Celebrity News 8 hours ago

Meet the industry insider who curates art for shows on Netflix and beyond

Our sweater-based emotions are so complicated this time of year.

Another contest paying tribute to the Best Overall Festival Costume, and a cute competition for Best Kids Holiday Costume, will also take place.

The Smorgasburg Holiday Market is also happening Dec. 8, if you're seeking some interesting shopping opportunities, seasonal goodies, and other festive details to make your spirits bright.

Of course, encountering a few elf-tastic Buddy lookalikes may be an instant spirit-brightener, too.

Get all of the details now before you start your Buddy training, which may involve singing carols loudly, eating syrup atop foodstuffs that aren't usually paired with syrup, and staying as cheerful as possible in all matters, merry and otherwise.

This article tagged under:

HolidaysFood & Drink
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us