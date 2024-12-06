Buddy the Elf lookalikes prepare to sleigh at a Smorgasburg LA contest

What to Know Buddy the Elf Lookalike Contest

Smorgasburg LA

ROW DTLA

Free entry; parking at ROW DTLA is free for two hours

Sunday, Dec. 8

The contest takes place at 1 p.m. in the beer garden area

The winner will be treated to $100 Smorgasbucks; other contests, including an Ugly Sweater-off, are on the schedule

Lookalike contests have tickled various funny bones, captured our attention, and stoked our whimsical fancies in 2024, with events like the recent Timothée Chalamet-themed showdown in New York City making headlines.

Other lookalike competitions have popped up hither and yon over the fall months, which are, of course, some of the most offbeat months of the year (Halloween is a big reason, but other holidays give the autumn an ethereal, anything-goes feel).

Now Buddy buddies, as in those buffs who adore Buddy the Elf, the lead character from the 2003 hit film "Elf," will have their chance to don some yellow tights and carol their Buddy-loving hearts out for fame and glory.

Or at least a caboodle of Smorgasbucks, which is also as sweet as plate of syrup-drizzled marshmallows.

Smorgasburg LA, the outdoor food market that graces ROW DTLA most Sundays, is holding a Buddy the Elf Lookalike Contest on Dec. 8, all to give the most gleeful-of-heart Southern Californians the opportunity to prove their abiding and authentic Buddyness.

Other quirky contests are on the Dec. 8 roster, including one that will celebrate — or possibly pan? — the Ugliest Sweater.

Our sweater-based emotions are so complicated this time of year.

Another contest paying tribute to the Best Overall Festival Costume, and a cute competition for Best Kids Holiday Costume, will also take place.

The Smorgasburg Holiday Market is also happening Dec. 8, if you're seeking some interesting shopping opportunities, seasonal goodies, and other festive details to make your spirits bright.

Of course, encountering a few elf-tastic Buddy lookalikes may be an instant spirit-brightener, too.

Get all of the details now before you start your Buddy training, which may involve singing carols loudly, eating syrup atop foodstuffs that aren't usually paired with syrup, and staying as cheerful as possible in all matters, merry and otherwise.