Burbank's sparkling seasonal kick-off boasts 40+ wine-tasting spots

What to Know Burbank Winter Wine Walk

Downtown Burbank

Saturday, Nov. 23

The free street fair is on from noon to 8 p.m.; the wine walk is happening from 4 to 7 p.m.

Free street fair entry;

A wine walk ticket is $55 plus $9.99 fee; there's a VIP option, too

Putting the "brrr" in Burbank?

By gosh, we don't want to, not when the bright-sky'd and bright-spirited city rocks such an authentically sunny spirit, even during the wintertime.

But we will embrace Brrr-bank's wintry side now and then, and always when the Burbank Winter Wine Walk returns for a day of sipping, shopping, hobnobbing, and Burbankian-style good times.

It's a sizable start to the sparkly season, a multi-hour to-do that stretches along several blocks in Downtown Burbank.

Burbank Winter Wine Walk The 2024 Burbank Winter Wine Walk is Saturday, Nov. 23 from 4 to 7 p.m.

The celebration unfurls on San Fernando Boulevard, that store-lined, restaurant-filled thoroughfare, and if you want to arrive for the start of the free street fair, you'll need to be there at noon on Nov. 23.

But wait: The fair will take place over eight hours, so you have time to fit in your strolling. As for the ticketed wine walk, which launches later in the day? That has a three-hour window, beginning at 4 o'clock.

Look for over 40 wine-sampling stations along the way; live entertainment will provide the merriment, and wine-walkers often make time to stroll the fair. Craft-making artisans, nonprofit organizations, and a host of businesses will helm booths at the airy event.

Organizers recommend that wine walk participants arrive by Metrolink. Burbank-Downtown Station is just a few blocks away and a Metro Micro shuttle will be running (you can book online at the wine walk site).

So can we truly find the "brrr" in Burbank? We believe we can. It is, after all, a city that has been intricately involved in movie and TV fantasy-making for decades.

So bundle up, SoCal-style, for this wintry whimsy, a longtime tradition in bustling and beautiful Downtown Burbank.

Good to know? You don't have to buy a ticket to the wine walk to attend the street fair; swing by, browse, and perhaps support a local business or artist.