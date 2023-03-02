Butterbeer Buffs, Conjure a New Vegan Version of the Popular Wizarding World Treat

What to Know Find cold and frozen vegan Butterbeer at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter

Universal Studios Hollywood; theme park admission required for entry

Vegan and traditional Butterbeer is available for purchase at the Three Broomsticks restaurant and the Hog's Head pub

So many Southern California-based wizards are waving their wands and conjuring warmer afternoons and evenings, the sort of sunny days when standing outside in a fantastical land with something coolly delicious in hand is a joy.

All of the wand-waving seems to be working; the intense storms of recent days have blown through our region, at least for the time being, and the sun is bright as March revs up.

This optimistic turn of meteorological events seems almost magical to us, meaning that may be time for a beverage that's been created with magic in mind: It's Butterbeer we're dreaming about, the dessert-y drink that is synonymous with The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The non-alcoholic sip has long been a tried-and-true favorite around the theme park's most ensorcelled space, both in its traditional cold form and the toastier version.

Now a new type of Butterbeer is making its debut: a vegan version of the confection, which is fantastically foamy on top.

But once you've slowly made it through Butterbeer's famous foam? The liquid below is rich and, yes, notably buttery, bringing to mind traditional butter candy.

Shortbread is also one of the flavor notes in this bliss-in-a-cup concoction, if you're especially sweet on the cookie, and most of us would count ourselves in that particular shortbread-loving camp.

And if you want to go frozen with your vegan treat? That's possible, too. Few things are cool-down-ier than an icy Butterbeer on a hot day, which every wizard knows.

Pairing your vegan Butterbeer with a vegan meal? That's possible, of course: Look for plant-based dishes like Shepherd's Pasty Pie at Three Broomsticks.

Universal Studios and NBC-owned TV stations operate under the same parent company NBCUniversal.