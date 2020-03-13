‘California Friendly Garden’ Contest Wants Your Pics

What to Know Open to Orange County residents

Springtime is bursting along the limbs of our trees, on our shrubs, and in our flower gardens, too.

The nights are lighter and the equinox is ready to send us into the new season in its science-strong, equinnoxxy way.

There is, of course, the matter of the dirt that might be right off our patio, the muddy section where we truly meant to plant some bulbs, some seedlings, or anything leafy that might grow well in the space.

Something sweet? Southern California is abloom with sites and places that can offer guidance, inspiration, and loads of plantable specimens, the kind of nature-amazing bushes and blossoms that add a lot to our yards.

Thinking of spending some time outside in the second half of March, while doing a bit of digging in the earth?

Perhaps all so you can submit your snapshots to the annual "California Friendly Garden" contest, which ends on May 24? It is open to all Orange County residents, and past contests have awarded cash prizes.

Roger's Gardens, which is behind the annual competition, has oodles of outdoor plants, outdoor planted containers, pottery, gardening implements, and those amazing themed rooms.

You've seen the Corona del Mar gardening destination at Christmas and Halloween, in all of its seasonal splendor? That also happens in the springtime, when displays take on an airier and brighter vibe.

For more information on the contest, which puts a focus on beautiful sustainability and wise water usage, click.

Note that there are a number of rules, like residing in Orange County, so do read all before submitting your photographs.