California Residents, Disneyland's 3-day, 1-park deal is a summer-long treat

What to Know Disneyland Resort's Summer 2023 Ticket Offer, open to California residents

The limited-time offer, a 3-Day, 1-Park deal, is available from June 12-Sept. 28; park reservations are required

The offer starts at $249 ($83 per day)

Taking a happy and horsey spin on the King Arthur Carrousel, then noshing a churro, then visiting the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique, then meeting Ariel, then flying into the cosmos at Space Mountain?

Designing a day at Disneyland involves countless cheerful choices, diversions that may involve photo moments, gooey treats, coaster thrills, and the oodles of other delights that give The Happiest Place on Earth its quintessential personality (or "Disneynality," if you prefer).

It's a festive fact that makes a 3-Day, 1-Park ticket deal especially tempting, the notion that you can truly get to know Disneyland park, or Disney California Adventure, in a relaxed and in-depth way that forgoes the rush-rush.

Enter the Disneyland Resort's Summer 2023 California Ticket Offer, which will welcome deal-loving Golden Staters throughout the very late spring, all of summer, and an atmospheric slice of early autumn.

The offer, which was announced on June 6, is available on "any day — including weekends — for eligible guests." The offer's window begins on June 12 and concludes on Sept. 28, but tickets may be purchased beginning on June 6.

The Monday-Thursday window will be about the $83-per-day admission, which means the ticket will be $249. The weekend ticket is $299, and everything is subject to reservation availability. (Park reservations are required at both theme parks, in addition to ticket purchase.)

Park Hoppers will be additional, and the same goes for the digital Disney Genie+ service.

Splendiferous summertime sights and sounds are a tradition at the Anaheim destination, so count on encountering a colorful cadre of intriguing activities and attractions.

The "Wondrous Journeys" nighttime spectacular is celebrating a century of Walt Disney Animation Studios, while the uplifting "Magic Happens" made its parade-tastic return in the spring.

"Rogers: The Musical" debuts on June 30 at Disney California Adventure's Hyperion Theater, so Captain American aficionados will want to time their ticket in order to experience the superheroic stage show.

And for the eek-seeking set? Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort opens on Sept. 1, meaning there is almost a month of overlap between the California Resident offer and the theme parks' haunting high jinks.

Read more on the official Disney Parks Blog, including everything to know before you go.