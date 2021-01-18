California Science Center Greets 2021 With a New Site

What to Know California Science Center is temporarily closed

It has a new web site at the same URL, with fresh features and places to explore

At-home learning videos and other virtual perks have been a central feature of the museum since spring 2020

Year-starting resolutions, goals, and promises can run a number of gamuts, cover a lot of territories, and put us on a plethora of paths.

But if you're a major science institution, and you've been closed for about ten months, and you're still actively connecting with at-home fans in a number of educational ways?

Your new year's objective is going to be very much about burnishing the "window" that allows from afar fans to maximize your amazing offerings.

The California Science Center, the Exposition Park-based bastion of learning, fun, and space shuttle wonder, recently did just that.

Very recently, for the museum just unveiled a brand-new web site as the second half of January 2021 began.

The just-introduced site can still be found at www.californiasciencecenter.com, so there's no need to update your bookmarks.

As for what changes fans can expect?

Look for "... user-friendly navigation menus, easy-to-follow layouts, and accessibility updates" to fill out the activity-packed pages.

Special areas devoted to educators and members are also woven into the updated experience.

Looking for some of the amazing sights you've seen and loved during past visits the California Science Center?

"The Art of the Brick" has its own spectacular area, LEGO lovers, the ethereal Kelp Forest has its own on-site spotlight, and, of course, the Space Shuttle Endeavour is ready to zoom people to the stars via their screens.

Take a spin through the just-unveiled site now and see the marvels you've been missing as they're presented in an all-new, super-dynamic fashion.