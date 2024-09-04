The cannoli meets the milkshake in this new Black Tap treat

What to Know San Gennaro Cannoli CrazyShake

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes at Downtown Disney District in Anaheim

$22; available through September 2024

The Feast of San Gennaro opens in New York City on Sept. 12, thousands of attendees will joyfully bask in the festival's time-honored processions, live music performances, and the flavors of Italy.

California also has a few venerable festivals that pay tribute to those flavors and traditions, including the festive Festa Italia Santa Rosalia Fisherman's Festival in Monterey, which dances into its 91st year from Sept. 6 through 8 in 2024.

Finding the traditional flavors you adore around Southern California might mean visiting your favorite pizzeria, all to enjoy a few classic slices, or making your way to a Naples-inspired trattoria for a hearty dinner and decadent dessert.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

If the dessert element is dearest to your festival-loving heart, you may want to swing by Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes in Anaheim for a quirky twist on a beloved treat, one that is sweetly synonymous with the San Gennaro celebrations.

It's the cannoli, that superstar sweet that rocks a pastry-luscious shell and an equally luscious creamy center.

And it is now starring in its own milkshake at the Downtown Disney District restaurant.

It's the San Gennaro Cannoli CrazyShake, which features the confection in several ways, from crushed cannoli and cannoli cream (found mixed into the vanilla ice cream milkshake) to a rim crunchily crusted with crushed cannoli shells.

And on top of this frosty fantasia?

Why, yes: It's a cannoli, and if you decide to devour the goodie in a few bites, or dip into your shake, well, that is up to you.

The seasonal milkshake, which is available through September, is $22.