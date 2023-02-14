Cast Your Vote in the First-Ever ‘Adoptable Pet Awards'

What to Know Best Friends Animal Society's brand-new Adoptable Pet Awards is bringing attention to the importance of animal rescue

Vote for your furry favorite on the Adoptable Pet Awards page

Adopters will also enjoy a reduced $14 adoption fee at Best Friends Lifesaving Centers through Feb. 19, in honor of Valentine's Week

So many competitions in life come straight from the "We Want Them All to Win" category, and the new "Adoptable Pet Awards" definitely qualifies.

Because honestly? It would be difficult to pick the most playful, cuddlesome, snuggle-worthy sweetheart, when all of the participants seem to meet those qualifications.

But the new Best Friends Animal Society awards, which is all about giving people the chance to vote from wherever they are, isn't simply about crowning a specific canine or cat; it serves as an all-important megaphone for the issues surrounding animal rescue.

You can peruse all of the perfect adoptable cuties now on this page, and cast your vote. As for when the winners will be revealed?

Just days before the Oscars, adding to the festive fervor of awards season.

"This awards season, Best Friends wanted to come up with a fun and engaging campaign to help raise awareness for a handful of adoptable dogs and cats who have been in the shelter system for a significant amount of time," says Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society.

"Our hope is that the public will vote for their favorite lovable pet, as well as inspire people to get out there and adopt. The shelters and homeless pets need you."

Adding to the lovey vibe in the air as Valentine's Week begins its tender trot? The animal-saving society is reducing adoption fees through Feb. 19 to, you guessed it, $14.

But whether you meet your best new buddy on Feb. 14, later in the week, or at some point in the future, you'll surely know what every animal fan does: Every adoptable pet is trophy-worthy, a life-enhancing pal we'd roll out the red carpet for, each day of the year.