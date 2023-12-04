Celebrate a ‘Wild Winter Day' with the critters of the Wildlife Learning Center

What to Know Wildlife Learning Center in Sylmar

Saturday, Dec. 16

$25; an add-on sloth education station experience is available

Sloths have become nearly as popular, or at least as often seen, as reindeer during Christmas.

Finding sloth-covered jammies is a cinch, and sloth ornaments? Plenty of people have one or two on their trees. Wrapping paper featuring sloths, sloth-shaped cookie cutters, and sloth slippers have also made frequent December appearances.

But some sloth mavens want to behold an actual sloth, and other animals, too, like porcupines, marmosets, and owls.

It so happens that a real sloth lives in Sylmar, at the Wildlife Learning Center, a place that has become a favorite stop for families in the days leading up for Christmas.

For that's when plenty of parents seek a slow-it-down, feel-the-wonder experience, an outing involving nature, learning, and a little cheer, too.

All three of those very nice things will be in the air when Wild Winter Day squawks/roars at the education destination on Dec. 16, giving kids the chance to leave the sloth wrapping paper at home and behold the actual beasties that appear on our Christmas pajamas and slippers.

The "animal education stations" are major and merry draws during the afternoon event as are the places to sip hot beverages and enjoy cookies.

Opportunities to join a scavenger hunt and make crafts are on the schedule, too.

A ticket is $25, but there's an add-on, if you wish: A sloth education station, sweet.

But best move a bit more quickly than our favorite roll-it-slow sweeties when moving in the direction of a ticket: The Wild Winter Day is a one-day-only event with a limited number of spots.