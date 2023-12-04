Sylmar

Celebrate a ‘Wild Winter Day' with the critters of the Wildlife Learning Center

A scavenger hunt, themed to holiday fun, is on the sparkly schedule.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Wildlife Learning Center

What to Know

  • Wildlife Learning Center in Sylmar
  • Saturday, Dec. 16
  • $25; an add-on sloth education station experience is available

Sloths have become nearly as popular, or at least as often seen, as reindeer during Christmas.

Finding sloth-covered jammies is a cinch, and sloth ornaments? Plenty of people have one or two on their trees. Wrapping paper featuring sloths, sloth-shaped cookie cutters, and sloth slippers have also made frequent December appearances.

But some sloth mavens want to behold an actual sloth, and other animals, too, like porcupines, marmosets, and owls.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

It so happens that a real sloth lives in Sylmar, at the Wildlife Learning Center, a place that has become a favorite stop for families in the days leading up for Christmas.

For that's when plenty of parents seek a slow-it-down, feel-the-wonder experience, an outing involving nature, learning, and a little cheer, too.

All three of those very nice things will be in the air when Wild Winter Day squawks/roars at the education destination on Dec. 16, giving kids the chance to leave the sloth wrapping paper at home and behold the actual beasties that appear on our Christmas pajamas and slippers.

The Scene

Want to find new things to do in Los Angeles? The Scene's lifestyle stories have you covered. Here's your go-to source on where the fun is across SoCal and for the weekend.

Food & Drink 2 hours ago

23 National Cookie Day deals that will save you some dough

trending news 3 hours ago

Oxford University Press names its word of the year, and it's not ‘Swiftie'

The "animal education stations" are major and merry draws during the afternoon event as are the places to sip hot beverages and enjoy cookies.

Opportunities to join a scavenger hunt and make crafts are on the schedule, too.

A ticket is $25, but there's an add-on, if you wish: A sloth education station, sweet.

But best move a bit more quickly than our favorite roll-it-slow sweeties when moving in the direction of a ticket: The Wild Winter Day is a one-day-only event with a limited number of spots.

This article tagged under:

SylmaranimalsNature
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us