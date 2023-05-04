Celebrate Cinco de Mayo With Treats, Free Tunes, Cars, and Good Food

What to Know Cinco de Mayo, which remembers Mexico's victory at the Battle of Puebla in 1862, is Friday, May 5

El Pueblo Historic Monument will host two events, with "live music and dancing" on May 5 and Cinco Olvera on May 7

Enjoy a free Tres Souls show at Union Station on May 6, presented by Metro Arts

The fifth day of May merrily weaves into our worlds each spring, bringing with it a cavalcade of terrific tunes, beautiful dancing, and so many vibrant vittles, from the traditional Mexican classics of the holiday to, yes, doughnuts boasting tasty Tajín icing.

Where, though, should you raise a margarita or delicious pastry to the Battle of Puebla and Mexico's 1862 victory at the site?

Many places around the region — including taverns and taquerias in your neighborhood — may honor the holiday with deals and special to-dos on May 5, or even during the days that follow.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

El Pueblo Historical Monument will feature two celebratory happenings in 2023, including one on Cinco de Mayo.

Starting at noon on May 5, the shop- and restaurant-filled district will present "a day of live music and dancing!" The Council of Mexican Federations in North America (COFEM), El Pueblo Historical Monument, and El Pueblo Park Association are partnering on the ebullient event, which concludes around 8 o'clock.

And on Sunday, May 7, Cinco Olvera shall shimmer with sweet sounds, delicious eats, and plenty more to experience; find out more by following El Pueblo's social pages. Cinco Olvera also starts at noon, with a wrap-up at 6 o'clock.

Saturday, May 6 will also spotlight a few Cinco-inspired spectaculars, including a free concert with Tres Souls at Union Station. Presented by Metro Arts, the afternoon show, which will take place in the Ticket Concourse area, will summon the sweet vintage vibes of Mexico's Golden Age of Cinema.

The Rose Bowl will screen "Coco" and offer a bouquet of outdoorsy family events, all for free, on Saturday, May 6. Want to attend the Cinco-sweet festival? Be sure to register.

Seeking a chrome-tastically cool expression of the fiesta on May 6? The Petersen Automotive Museum's big Cinco de Mayo Block Party is back, beginning at 10 in the morning. Sweet: "Special parking for Lowriders and Customs" is part of the car-cool deal, says the museum team.

And Lucha VaVOOM is starting the party early, with its famously exuberant wrestling-tacular (as well as burlesque and comedy) at The Mayan. The Cinco de Mayan extravaganza takes place on May 4, and again on May 5. Tickets are still available for the Cinco de Mayo Eve show, nice.

As for one of the savory central components of the delicious occasion, the meals?

Look to ALMA at The Grove, which will feature "all-day margarita and food specials" beginning at noon, Tocaya, where deals are dotting the calendar throughout Cinco Week, the pop-up outdoor Margarita Garden at Gracias Madre in West Hollywood, and El Granjero Cantina at the Original Farmers Market, where mariachis, a photo booth, and games will add a merry note to the late afternoon of the holiday.

Be sure to check dates, times, and good-to-know details for all Cinco celebrations.