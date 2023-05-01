What to Know Cinco de Mayo is Friday, May 5

Randy's Donuts will have a $3.75 Tajín doughnut from May 1-31

Holey Grail Donuts is baking a horchata-inspired doughnut from May 5-June 8

Cinco de Mayo is an ebullient occasion, one that boasts an assortment of celebratory events that are mostly centered around the evening hours.

That said, afternoon happenings, like parades and outdoor gatherings, can offer us ways to take a festive part in the May 5 holiday, which honors the May 5 victory of the Mexican army at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

But in recent years, a few places, principally restaurants, have begun to give Cinco a special and especially sweet morning spotlight, the kind of delicious due that frequently features a limited-time party-ready doughnut.

Finding a limited-time goodie that draws its delicious inspiration from the May celebration is as easy as making for Holey Grail Donuts, where chef Rick Martinez, the author of "Mi Cocina: Recipes and Rapture from my Kitchen in Mexico," has created a horchata-inspired doughnut.

The confection features fresh rhubarb, strawberries sourced locally, and, oh yes, a drizzle of horchata made in-house.

Chef Martinez's flavorful collaboration with the bakery will raise money for The Ali Forney Center, "a non-profit organization founded in 2002, fighting homelessness for LGBTQ+ youth around the country."

The $5 doughnut will be available from May 5 through June 8.

And if you're in the mood for a piquant pastry, head for your nearest Randy's Donuts, which will bake tasty Tajín premium doughnuts from May 1 through 31.

The confection is filled with mango, and topped with the fruit, too, with Tajín seasoning the doughnut's top.

The price? It's $3.75.

Oh yes: The icing is flavored with Tajín, too.

Will doughnuts become as popular on Cinco de Mayo as the oft-seen (and always welcome) margaritas, palomas, and chalupas? Here's hoping the chewy and cheerful morningtime superstar becomes a May 5 mainstay.

Pictured: The Tajín doughnut at Randy's Donuts