Celebrate ‘Delicious Little Tokyo’ at Home

What to Know Friday, June 26 - Sunday, July 26, 2020, weekends

Go Little Tokyo's Instagram and Facebook will feature free livestreams, giveaways, themes, and more

Many Little Tokyo restaurants are open for delivery and takeout, so order ahead before you want to join the virtual foodie festival

Red bean cake cravings can happen at any time of the day, and wanting a plate of okonomiyaki? The perfect Japanese pancakes feel totally right at breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

Perhaps you've been dreaming of returning to your favorite Little Tokyo restaurant in recent weeks, and eating your favorite foods again, all while wondering when they might reopen for dine-in service.

Then, of course, you pause the wondering and remember that so many places offer takeout or delivery, and you immediately call in your order, with joy and excitement.

The dine-around-Little-Tokyo dream is shared by many Angelenos, and it is one that will be realized, in a different yet delightful way, when a popular event returns for a virtual run.

Delicious Little Tokyo is the festival, and while the party won't physically take place in the DTLA neighborhood in the summer of 2020, you can join in, from home, over four event-packed weekends.

"The virtual foodie festival features interactive workshops, live chats with community leaders, giveaways and themed weeks with live videos spotlighting Little Tokyo businesses streamed every weekend beginning Friday, June 26 - Sunday, July 26, 2020," shared the Go Little Tokyo team.

Instagram and Facebook are the spots to find this suppable super-celebration.

And while any Little Tokyo fan can join this cuisine-cool happening, wherever they are on the planet, people based in Southern California are encouraged to support their go-to Little Tokyo eateries by ordering delivery or takeout.

A lengthy directory on the Go Little Tokyo site has the roster of restaurants.

Hankering for Japanese curry from Bao Hiroo? Or a crispy plate of karaage chicken from Karayama?

Start here to see all of your choices, and to peruse the various order/pick-up/delivery options.

There is, of course, a hashtag to show your support and continuing affection for this historic and vibrant community and its many amazing restaurants. It's #LoveLT, a sweet sentiment so many Southern Californians share.