Celebrate Kwanzaa in Hollywood With Crafts, Candles, and Community

What to Know Kwanzaa Celebration at Ovation Hollywood

Tuesday, Dec. 27 from noon to 4 p.m.

Candle-lighting ceremonies, craft-making, dance, and poetry

Honoring the timeless tenets of Kwanzaa happens over several celebratory days, beginning on Dec. 26, with the lighting of candles, festive feasts, and other heart-affirming actions adding to the annually observed expression of learning, discovery, faith, and joy.

And finding a place to gather with the larger Southern California community to spotlight the enduring principles represented by the meaning-filled multi-day observance?

That can happen at several points in the December calendar, including during the week of Kwanzaa, which runs from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.

Ovation Hollywood is devoting the second afternoon of the Pan-African celebration to honoring the seven principles, beginning with Umoga or Unity.

The free-to-join Kwanzaa Celebration will take place in the destination's central courtyard starting at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

A poetry jam with Jamai Fisher, a performance by the Ujima Dance Troupe, a celebration of Black-owned businesses, an appearance by comedian Taquita Love, a place for youngsters to create crafts, and a lovely dedication tree add to the ebullience of the holiday event.

The opening remarks happen at noon, and candles for each of the seven principles — Umoga (Unity), Kujichagulia (Self-Determination), Ujima (Collective Work), Ujamaa (Economics), Nia (Purpose), Kumba (Creativity), and Imani (Faith) — will be lit every half hour during the celebration.