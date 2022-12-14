What to Know Grinchmas runs daily through Jan. 1, 2023

Experience a topsy-turvy tree lighting ceremony every evening

Meet the Grinch, his dog Max and other Who-ville characters

Don't let the true meaning of the holidays get lost in all the "gifts, gifts, gifts" and the "noise, noise, noise" this season.

The Who-tacular "Grinchmas" celebration runs through Jan. 1, 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Pose for photo ops with the Grinch and his little dog Max, too, along with a who's who from Whoville.

Park-goers can rock-around the topsy-turvy 65-foot tall "Grinchmas" tree, decorated with ornaments and LED lights, located in the heart of the theme park. There's a tree lighting every evening where guests can celebrate and sing along with characters from the Christmas classic.

If onions (we're looking at you, Mr. Grinch) aren't your thing, Who-tacular sweet treats like a giant Grinch doughnut, popcorn in a Grinch collectible and a Grinch cocktail (or mocktail) are available for purchase.

Want your small heart to grow three sizes like the Grinch? Visit the Whoville post office where you can send a postcard to the green man himself -- all in the name of charity.

"Grinchmas" is included in the price of admission. Ticket details can be found here.

