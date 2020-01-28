Charlie Brown Day Zigzags Into Knott’s

What to Know Sunday, Feb. 2 (group photo at 11 a.m. at the Calico Mine Stage)

Knott's Berry Farm

Park admission required

A lot of people don't know quite what to ask for, gift-wise, for Christmas or Hanukkah

But you? You knew exactly what you wanted. After all, you followed Charles Schulz's PEANUTS comic strip for years, and you watched every Snoopy-sweet special, and you collected every classic book.

Which means that you surely requested that your loved ones give you a yellow shirt with the black zigzag across the front and back, just like Charlie Brown wears time and again (and again and again and again).

Oh wait. You didn't ask for that? Or your loved one didn't remember? Don't sweat it: You still have time to put one together, as fast as Lucy snatches the football away, before Charlie Brown Day returns to Knott's Berry Farm.

That's happening on Feb. 2 at the Buena Park-based theme park, which is observing its annual Knott's PEANUTS Celebration each weekend through March 1, with three special February weekdays thrown into the merry mix.

But the first Sunday in February is especially, well, blockhead-y, thanks to the focus on a favorite character.

You'd never call Charlie Brown a blockhead, though, surely? He's a sensitive soul, a boy who may find rocks in his Halloween treat bag but who continues to persevere in the face of life's many absurdities.

How to celebrate Charlie Brown Day, though? Wear your Charlie Brown shirt and join other fans for a mega photo at 11 a.m. at the Calico Mine Stage.

You'll need to pay admission to the park to join the Brown-tastic bash.

More on this comic-cool tradition, an occasion that draws Charlie Brown fans from all over Southern California?

No "aaugh"-ing required: Learn more here.