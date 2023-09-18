Cheers: Bars are serving classic cocktails and giving back during Negroni Week

What to Know Negroni Week 2023 is Sept. 18-24

Sponsored by Campari and Imbibe Magazine, the week-long effort will raise funds for Slow Food

A map of Southern California participants includes The Wolves and Capri Club

So many fancy libations are layered with all sorts of creams, spices, spirits, zests, and garnishes, it is true, and each year seems to bring a fresh batch of zingy cocktails, the sorts of elaborate offerings that boast lengthy ingredient lists.

But some legendary sips, those enduring stars of the bar menu, are known for a certain stylish spareness.

We're not talking about a spareness of depth, flavor, or character, but rather the number of components that help create the drink.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

And when you're talking about one of the timeless titans of the spirits realm, the Negroni, you are talking about gin, sweet vermouth, Campari, and a garnish of orange peel, too.

It's that simple and that complex, and to honor this Italian classic, which recently marked its centennial? There is Negroni Week, a give-back fundraising effort sponsored by Campari and Imbibe Magazine.

The multi-day celebration is a September staple, which makes sense; the weather is in that delightful spot that is somewhere between warm and cool, an ideal time for a beverage that isn't summer-sweet nor winter-deep.

But far more important than the timeliness is Negroni Week's purposes: It gives a spotlight to local taverns, bars, and restaurants while also raising money for charity.

Participating venues will support "the vital work of Slow Food" via donations in 2023. The organization works to "cultivate a global network of local communities to unite the joy of food and beverage with the pursuit of justice."

Some of the bars and nightlife favorites taking part in the fundraiser, which is happening in Los Angeles, across the U.S., and around the planet, will be mixing what fans might call quintessential Negronis, while other spots may put their creative spin on the drink.

Perusing participating places before heading out for your Slow Food-inspired sip, to see what they're offering, is a solid plan. The Wolves, Spago, All Day Baby, and the Capri Club are all on board in 2023.