A savory cheeseburger-themed showdown will sizzle at ROW DTLA

What to Know Tournament of Cheeseburgers

Smorgasburg LA at ROW DTLA; free entry

Sunday, July 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Whether you went with well-rubbed ribs, pulled pork, or meatless chick'n fingers at your Fourth of July BBQ, one thing is likely certain: Your fill of the grill has not yet been met.

We say this because there is a whole lot of summertime still to go, and the grill thrills are in no way chill: There will be further savory foodstuffs to carnivorously consider before cooler days arrive.

If you're ready for more meaty offerings, you'll want to spend the final day of the holiday weekend — that would be Sunday, July 7 — at ROW DTLA, where the Tournament of Cheeseburgers, presented by Smorgasburg LA in partnership with LAist, will take place.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"Take place" sounds a little ho-hum for any special Smorgasburg LA event, especially a hankering-packed showdown that will star a savory meal that's so special it gets its own Restaurant Week each year (that would be Pasadena Cheeseburger Week in January, of course).

We're half a year away from winter, though, and waiting patiently for delicious cheeseburger-themed events is not in our upcoming plans. (Though, yes: We'll be seeing you and your many cheeseburger-serving establishments, Pasadena, in early 2025.)

So to ROW DTLA we now go for a bevy of patty-plus-bun-plus-cheese-slice selections, and live music, and family pursuits, and more.

Entry to the alfresco pop-up, as always, is free, pups should stay home, and food/drink purchases are additional.

If you're a devoted nosh-arounder but not feeling the cheeseburger cheer, fear not: The sizable outdoor market has all sort of vittles, including vegetarian and vegan treats.