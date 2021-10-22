Children's Hospital LA Has Cute Halloween Cards You Can Send

What to Know CHLA has three Halloween cards on its site; choose one, write a note, and the card will be printed and given to a child at the hospital

An anonymous donor is gifting the hospital $1 for each card sent, up to $75,000

Send your card, or cards, through Friday, Oct. 29

"Greeting" is such a cheerful word, in its sound, its vibe, and the fact that it almost seems like a cousin to "gleeful," which is something that's rather nice to be.

We send greetings, cute cards, and happy hellos to let people know we're thinking of them, and if there's a holiday involved? You know that the greetings are going to be even sweeter, more memorable, and full of seasonal smiles.

Those smiles, and that sweetness, are at the heart of a kind Halloween card program, a limited-time give-back event now happening at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

Or, rather, on the CHLA site, which means you can participate from anywhere.

How it all works?

Well, if you recall the hospital's send-a-Valentine fundraiser from February 2021, you'll know that you choose from one of the Halloween cards on the CHLA site, add your name, email, and an upbeat note, and then send it along.

The cards, which are color-in-able, will be presented to the kids, who can then break out crayons and pens to give each picture their own creative spin.

The fundraising part? This is truly sweeter than any bag of Halloween sweets: An anonymous donor is giving the hospital a dollar for each Halloween card that is sent, up to $75,000, through Friday, Oct. 29.

As you might imagine, a lot of people want to send a lot of cards to kids at Children's Hospital Los Angeles, which means that choosing a particular child to receive your card isn't possible.

But know that the child who does read the note you've written will enjoy the friendly connection and Halloween-themed fun you've so kindly shared.

An important note from CHLA? The people behind the program advise this: "To help keep the celebration upbeat and positive for kids, please focus on the spirit of Halloween rather than 'get well' notes."

Perhaps you can find inspiration in the delightful drawings on the cards. There's a cat who is a bat, a pirate pup, and a rabbit rocking a whimsical witch hat.

For more on this generous Halloween-themed program, visit this CHLA site now.