Stroll or cycle, without the cars, at the next CicLAmini

What to Know CicLAmini — Lincoln Heights

Sunday, Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pedal or stroll along Broadway between Avenue 18 and Lincoln Park Avenue

Free

CicLAminis are more "pedestrian-oriented," per the organization, but skaters and bicyclists are welcome

Mini things are usually major marvels, as anyone who has ever eaten a miniature candy bar or savored a mini vacation knows.

This has also proven true on the CicLAvia calendar, which includes both traditional events and the newer CicLAmini, an event that is all about savoring a shorter stretch of road on your bike, skates, or via your favorite sneakers.

So rather than the five or six miles of closed-to-cars streets you might pedal along at a CicLAvia celebration, a CicLAmini will feature a mile-long stretch, give or take.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

And on Sunday, Sept. 15 the final CicLAmini of 2024 will leg it for Lincoln Heights, where a just over a mile of Broadway will be free, for five hours, of motorized traffic.

The total length of the Sept. 15 pedal party is 1.16 miles, and there will be, as is tradition, a hub on both ends of the route.

To the west, it's the Ave 18 Hub and to the east? It's the Lincoln Park Ave Hub.

Both places will offer places to gather information, pick up a water, and relax to some tunes or other vibe-delivering moments.

CicLAvia, which began in Los Angeles 14 years ago, is not just about the cycling or walking aspects of the day, major though those are.

It also shines an admiring light on each neighborhood it visits, encouraging participants to get acquainted with area restaurants, attractions, and interesting places along the way.

There are a few excellent tips on the Local Gems: Lincoln Heights page on the CicLAvia site, so pore over the suggestions before Sept. 15.

Ave 33 Farm is in the CicLAmini spotlight, as is Moo's Craft BBQ. Find the in-depth look at the storied stretch you'll be cycling or sauntering through here.

Mini is most definitely major at the 55th CicLAvia event, an on-the-roll party flowering in Lincoln Heights on the final Sunday of summer.

Seeking a longer stretch next time around? There are two traditional CicLAvia events still to come in 2024, with Heart of LA set for Oct. 13 and The Valley up on Dec. 8

Pictured: A photo taken at CicLAmini: Wilmington earlier in 2024.