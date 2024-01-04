West Hollywood

CicLAvia fans, the first map of 2024 just pedaled our way

The future is looking Melrose-y for the popular open streets event.

By Alysia Gray Painter

CicLAvia

What to Know

  • The 50th CicLAvia will take place on Sunday, Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Melrose Avenue, from Fairfax to Vermont
  • Free; non-motorized people-powered movement, from bikes to skates, is the vibe

As we map out the year ahead, or at least attempt to make a few meaningful inroads where our goals are concerned, we might consider those special and spirited occasions that are already pre-mapped for us.

After all, having anyone provide us helpful perimeters in a time of such sheer openness — that would be the start of a new year — is always a good thing.

And the bike-loving buffs at CicLAvia are doing just that with the unveiling of the first map of 2024.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

CicLAvia, of course, is all about people biking/strolling/skating along major streets that have been closed to motorized traffic. Popping up every now and again — think three or four times a year — CicLAvia regularly attracts thousands of participants.

It's free, too; no ticket/reservation/booking is required.

So where will you be pedaling or perambulating on the final Sunday of February?

The Scene

Want to find new things to do in Los Angeles? The Scene's lifestyle stories have you covered. Here's your go-to source on where the fun is across SoCal and for the weekend.

Starbucks 5 hours ago

Starbucks' latest Stanley cup collaboration causes mayhem at Target

TACO BELL 16 hours ago

Mountain Dew Baja Blast hits stores nationwide all year as Taco Bell fan-favorite drink turns 20

CicLAvia will rose, er, rise to the moment on Melrose Avenue.

The shop-strong, iconoclastic, club-fun, oh-so-itself thoroughfare will be in the late-winter spotlight, giving participants the chance to pedal from Fairfax Avenue to Vermont Avenue.

That's four miles in all, and, as any Melrose maven knows, there will be plenty to stop and savor along the way, with restaurants, shopping, entertainment, and attractions beckoning bicyclists off the road.

There will be three hubs in all, giving everyone a chance to stretch, chat with other locals, pick up community info, and bask in the sunshine (fingers crossed on that topic, of course).

By the by, the Feb. 25 event is the 50th CicLAvia outing.

The popular spokes-and-sneakers spectacular kicked the kickstand up in October 2010 and has never looked back; a host of neighborhoods, from the Heart of Los Angeles to South Los Angeles to The Valley, have been visited, and with some return frequency, too.

This article tagged under:

West HollywoodfreeCicLAvia
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us