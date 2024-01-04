CicLAvia fans, the first map of 2024 just pedaled our way

What to Know The 50th CicLAvia will take place on Sunday, Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Melrose Avenue, from Fairfax to Vermont

Free; non-motorized people-powered movement, from bikes to skates, is the vibe

As we map out the year ahead, or at least attempt to make a few meaningful inroads where our goals are concerned, we might consider those special and spirited occasions that are already pre-mapped for us.

After all, having anyone provide us helpful perimeters in a time of such sheer openness — that would be the start of a new year — is always a good thing.

And the bike-loving buffs at CicLAvia are doing just that with the unveiling of the first map of 2024.

CicLAvia, of course, is all about people biking/strolling/skating along major streets that have been closed to motorized traffic. Popping up every now and again — think three or four times a year — CicLAvia regularly attracts thousands of participants.

It's free, too; no ticket/reservation/booking is required.

So where will you be pedaling or perambulating on the final Sunday of February?

CicLAvia will rose, er, rise to the moment on Melrose Avenue.

The shop-strong, iconoclastic, club-fun, oh-so-itself thoroughfare will be in the late-winter spotlight, giving participants the chance to pedal from Fairfax Avenue to Vermont Avenue.

That's four miles in all, and, as any Melrose maven knows, there will be plenty to stop and savor along the way, with restaurants, shopping, entertainment, and attractions beckoning bicyclists off the road.

There will be three hubs in all, giving everyone a chance to stretch, chat with other locals, pick up community info, and bask in the sunshine (fingers crossed on that topic, of course).

By the by, the Feb. 25 event is the 50th CicLAvia outing.

The popular spokes-and-sneakers spectacular kicked the kickstand up in October 2010 and has never looked back; a host of neighborhoods, from the Heart of Los Angeles to South Los Angeles to The Valley, have been visited, and with some return frequency, too.