Tours return to Judson Studios, the legendary stained-glass makers, after a four-year hiatus

What to Know Judson Studios is located in Highland Park's Garvanza neighborhood

Founded near Union Station in 1897 by artist William Lees Judson and his sons, the acclaimed atelier has created some of the most celebrated stained-glass artworks in the world

$35 general (other ticketing tiers are available); $80 for the tour and the book "JUDSON: Innovation in Stained Glass"; tours take place the second Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon

Art is gorgeously all around us — we're talking paintings and sculptures, of course, but also architecture, photography, found art, chalk art, textiles, fashion, and everything else in the creative realm — but making time in our busy day-to-day to admire all of this character-growing, brain-pleasing richness isn't something we always do.

We absolutely should admire art when we find it, of course. But there is a fanciful art form that has a way of prompting us to pause wherever we happen to encounter it: stained glass.

Perhaps this is because we might suddenly find ourselves bathed in a bright blue or green light, thanks to a sunbeam streaming through a window. Or we can become instantly captivated by the tales that stained-glass windows can so famously tell.

Judson Studios has been telling riveting stories through this ancient and eye-catching art since the late 19th century, first from a downtown location and then its current Highland Park home, where it has been based for well over a century.

The bustling art collective regularly partners with landmarks located around the globe on intriguing projects, with requests running the imaginative and challenging gamut; both traditional and contemporary commissions are deftly handled by the innovative studio.

For years, public tours gave small groups a chance to learn about how stained glass is made and to admire several parts of this hallowed hub of art and beauty, from the tables where ideas are initially drafted to some of the exquisite pieces in their finished and ready-to-ship forms.

The tours went on hiatus in spring 2020, as so many public events did at the start of the pandemic; now they're returning in the summer of 2024, beginning in June.

If you've admired some of the incredible Judson-made pieces in person, from the Natural History Museum rotunda to the playful Ray Bradbury windows at the South Pasadena Library, this insider's look should be an informative treat.

But tickets are moving as fast; you can secure your spot for a tour in the coming months via the Judson Studios site. And if you'd like to take a tour and receive a copy of "JUDSON: Innovation in Stained Glass" from Angel City Press, you can for $80.

A general tour ticket is $35, with other ticketing tiers available.