Citadel Outlets is rocking all summer long courtesy of the ‘World's Biggest Boombox'

What to Know "The World's Biggest Boombox" debuted on the first day of summer at Citadel Outlets

Music from iHeartRadio will play at the photo-ready pop-up through Labor Day

Visitors are invited to shake their stuff on the nearby dance floor

If you're talking about the Citadel Outlets, you're likely discussing size.

And if you're talking about how size relates to the shopping center, which sits just off the 5 freeway just a pinch southeast of DTLA, you're probably breaking out terms like "ginormous" and "gargantuan" and "super-super-huge."

That's because the destination is synonymous with sizable sights, including the "World's Biggest Bow," the sparkly red topper that appears ahead of the holidays, and the "World's Tallest Live-Cut Christmas Tree," another sky-high seasonal staple.

Now another enormous feature is making a limited-time home at the shop-filled location, one that will draw music lovers, people who love to break into impromptu dancing, and anyone seeking a quirky new photo opportunity.

Billed as the "World's Largest Boombox," the striking creation debuted on World Music Day, which coincided with the first day of summer 2023.

Set to be a source for sunny sounds, the retro boombox is described as "fully functioning" (so, nope, this isn't simply a backdrop).

DJs from iHeart will stop by to spin tunes while dance performances will grace the nearby checkerboard floor.

As for how big this big-big music machine measures?

It is in the realm of school-bus-ish, size-wise, measuring 24 feet. It's 17 feet tall, and adding to its panache-filled presence? An oversized pair of earphones.

It's free to see at Citadel Outlets through Labor Day.