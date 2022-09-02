Classic Films Are the Reel Deal at This Hollywood Fest

What to Know Cinecon 58

Through Sept. 5 at the Hollywood Legion Theater

$75 day passes through Sunday; the Monday day pass is $65

It's hot outside, but seeking out a theater where we can cool down and savor cool performances from chill actors, including the occasional icy stare delivered by a sublime movie star, has a way of upping our enthusiasm while turning down the heat.

Well, there's plenty of Hollywood heat surrounding Cinecon 58, a five-day film festival that summons the power of the cinematic past, and the classic films that still simmer in the minds and memories of movie mavens everywhere.

The convention flickers through Sept. 5 at the Hollywood Legion Theater, a Highland Avenue landmark that is full of a storied cinematic spirit of its own.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The "58" in the festival's name?

That does indeed signify the festival's 58th anniversary, making it one of the most venerable gatherings in the watch-movies-talk-movies-live-movies realm.

Movies that are more "unusual" or rare receive the spotlight at this celebration, as do celebrities, scholars, and fans who want to connect with other fans about films they've long loved.

"The Hunchback of Notre Dame," "The Finishing Touch," and "Pirates of the Skies" are on the schedule, which brims with films made nearly a century ago; check out the full line-up, as well as the animation programs and special events, here.

Eager to spend Labor Day Weekend finding a few new-to-you flicks? Those fantastic flicks don't necessarily need to be new.

In fact, they might just be classic works that have garnered acclaim as the decades have flown by, making them just the sort of gems you'd like to watch at the Hollywood Legion Theater, in the heart of Tinseltown, over a warm holiday weekend.