Huntington Beach

Corgi cuteness ruled the beach: Woof over the wonderful photos now

The Halloween-themed outing brought out oodles of fluffy pumpkins in costume.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Imageri by Indi

What to Know

  • So Cal Corgi Beach Day, presented by So Cal Corgi Nation, happens twice a year at Huntington Dog Beach
  • The Halloween-themed gathering raised a merry ruckus Oct. 26
  • The event's organizers shared some sweet snapshots as November began
  • A Corgi Christmas Parade will strut Dec. 7 in Belmont Shore

There are screams and shrieks in October, the kind of "oh I just saw a scary ghost decoration" yelps that aren't especially dramatic but still might have a frightful edge.

Then there are wholesome shrieks of delight, and squeals of pure joy, the sort of sounds we emit when we spy a cavalcade of Corgis on the beach, a sandy-paw'd brigade of bliss.

The So Cal Corgi Beach Day, that twice-of-year, free-to-join pet-tacular, gives dog lovers a chance to experience those sweet squeals each fall.

And the squeals were real Oct. 26, which is when the 2024 Halloween-themed outing took place.

Missed all the fluffy fun? Take a peek at some of the uplifting pictures from the recent event, a houndly happening that found these feisty Fidos rocking clever costumes, posting against beachy backdrops, and going for the "Louded Barking Corgi" crown.

Are you ready for another Corgi-inspired event, but with big holiday vibes? A Corgi Christmas Parade will strut in Belmont Shore, in Long Beach, on the first Saturday of December.

The 2024 Corgi Beach Day romped on the final Saturday of October.
Corgis, and honorary Corgis, show by the hundreds for the boisterous beach bash.
A pretty little pig attracted admiring glances.
A Corgi bedecked in candy corns made the splashy scene.
And it is quite splashy: Shenanigans in the surf is a favorite of pups in attendance.
Some guests "rode the waves" at a fun photo spot.
Other backdrops boasted an adorable autumn theme.
Marvelous Momo energy was on view: These two fluffsters paused to pose.
An energetic banana split was spotted on the beach.
A cute contender gets vocal during the "Loudest Barking Corgi" competition.
Missed the fall fun? New events from So Cal Corgi Nation are coming up soon, including a Christmas parade in Long Beach Dec. 7.

