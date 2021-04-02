Corgi Lovers, a Beloved Beach Day Will Frolic Online

What to Know Saturday, April 3 from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

"SURPRISES & SMILES" are promised during the virtual event

Free livestream on Facebook and Youtube

Dogs on screens?

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

We've seen a whole huge bevy of barkers romping on various devices over the years.

They catch Frisbees, chase their tails, snuggle like champion snugglers, sneak treats from a kitchen counter, fall in love with kittens, perform a host of good deeds, and, occasionally, we mean very frequently, nap.

So beholding a host of spunky and sassy squatties of the canine persuasion on a screen, rather than live and in-person (or in-dog, rather), is something we can definitely handle.

But can you handle the extreme levels of adorableness that will rule the glowing rectangle in your hand on Saturday, April 3?

For one of Southern California's most popular pup events, the So Cal Corgi Beach Day, will raise a charming ruckus online.

It's all free to enjoy from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on Facebook or Youtube.

"FUN & CORGIS" and "SUN & CORGIS" are two of the day's delightful categories, as is the promise of surprises.

It's true: You won't feel the sand under your toes, nor will you need to towel off your own damp dog, during this enjoy-from-home happening.

But you can still find more than a merry modicum of dog-delivered happiness, thanks to the team behind this perennially well-attended event.

An event that we hope will get sandy, and sassy, in 2022.

Don't live with a corgi? Don't be blue: This event is open to all who adore the low-to-the-ground, high-in-our-opinion animal, so check it out and be cheered.