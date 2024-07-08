Pop by Tanaka Farms for the summer-yummy ‘Corn-O-Copia'

What to Know Corn-O-Copia at Tanaka Farms in Irvine

July 20 and 21, 2024

$5 entry; food and activities available for additional fees

We're all ears when we hear about corn, specifically when we learn about a gathering that's related to the delicious, kernel-packed, cob-tastic wonder o' summer.

Corn is, in fact, straight-up summer-yummy, which we might shorten to "yummer," especially if we time is on the short side and we've got ears of golden, buttery goodness to eat.

The Tanaka Farms team calls corn "everyone's favorite summer handheld treat," a special designation that befits a yummer foodstuff that enjoys its very own special weekend at the Irvine destination.

That weekend is called Corn-O-Copia, and it is coming up on July 20 and 21, a time of year that is incredibly corny, through and through.

The farm will have a few special corn-themed dishes on the weekend menu, including esquites and Korean corn cheese in a single cup; you'll also be able to purchase some ears to take home, if you can't get enough corn (and few people can, especially in July).

Sweet white corn is what Tanaka Farms is famous for among devoted corn-thusiasts, and you can find stacks of these silky and snacky superstars at the Tanaka Farms Produce Market Stand well before Corn-O-Copia arrives.

Keep in mind, if you do attend the weekend, that admission is five dollars and food purchases are additional; there are other activities, too, to consider for a fee, like the Bee Train and the chance to make crafts.

If you're wondering if the Produce Market Stand has that other star of July/August, the tomato, it does; here are a few more good-for-you goodies for sale at the Irvine agricultural market.