CPK's Heart-Shaped Pies Are Here to Pizza-up Valentine's

What to Know The "Sweet Deal for Two" prix fixe offer includes an appetizer, two entrees, and a dessert

Heart-shaped pizzas are available through Valentine's Day

Order a glass or bottle of Colby Red Blend and the company will make a donation to the Children's Heart Association

Foodstuffs that have been festively shaped into an approximation of a heart?

The sort of instantly recognizable heart shape that is seen on greeting cards, and balloons, and other adorable items that pop up around the middle of February?

It hasn't been too difficult to find such delights in the past, but here's the sweet-tooth'd truth: Heart-shaped goodies have usually been gooey, frosting-laden, and full of chocolate-y kapow.

That's changed in recent times, as really all foods, even those laden with pepperoni or sausage, can take on a hearts-y aspect when the fourteenth day of February arrives.

Arrive it has, and California Pizza Kitchen has brought back its popular heart-shaped pizzas.

But there's a tender twist to this news: The pizza-strong company has created 'Sweet Deal Packages" for those lovebirds going the takeout route (as many lovebirds will do in 2021).

There are a trio of packages to choose from, as well as the "Sweet Deal for Two," which includes "one appetizer, two entrees, and one dessert" for $35.

And if you're seeking some lovely vino to complement your pretty-as-a-picture pizza?

Order the Colby Red Blend by the glass or bottle, and CPK will make a donation to the Children's Heart Association.

Also sweet?

CPK Rewards Members can sign up for the chance to win one of five Stay-At-Home Wine Baskets. These brimming baskets include a trio of wines, a CPK gift card worth $150, and more.

Need more info on continuing the pizza love well past Valentine's Day, should you be chosen for one of these baskets? CPK lovers, look here.