Cuddle Your Critters, It's National Pet Day

Some of our pets rock fluffy tails that swish, some have noses that twitch, others say "ribbit" over and over and over, and plenty of our favorite animals display an array of fabulous feathers.

Pets, in short, are very much not a "one size fits all" category, and just about every human can name an animal they adore best, from frogs to snakes to puppies to cats to birds and beyond.

But when it comes to creating celebratory occasions that spotlight the sweethearts that share our homes, there is a day that's big enough for all of the beasties: It's April 11, or National Pet Day, if you please.

Of course, you may prefer to celebrate your rabbit or hamster or horse or lizard on their birthday, or on a day specific to their breed or genus (indeed, there are national holidays for several animals, from World Turtle Day on May 23 to National Guinea Pig Day on July 16).

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

But April 11 surely deserves a nice nod, and making time for your tortoise or doting upon your dog feels like the right thing to do (though you surely make time for your best friends each and every day of the year).

Are you hoping to add a critter to your cadre? Let National Pet Day be your inspiration. There are plenty of places seeking to house cute rabbits, rodents, canines, and felines, from rescue groups to LA Animal Services.

LA Animal Services also offers a host of programs to help pet parents, with events like the Rabbit Roundtable hopping our way on April 20.

And coming up, one the final day of April 2022, at the Wallis Annenberg PetSpace in Playa Vista? There's a Critter Companion Adoption Event, a happening that puts the furry and feathery focus on a host of adorable animals, from birds to reptiles.

From meows to squawks to croaks to hisses, our pets hold our hearts, on April 11 and every other day, too.

Turning to our region's many animal-supporting organizations for free classes, adoption events, and terrific tips feels as easy as cuddling our critter closely, all to share some sweetness with the sweetheart that rules our world.