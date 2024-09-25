Culver City

Culver City honors Hispanic Heritage Month at a free ‘Love Local' celebration

"Love Local," the cultural, Culver City-championing series, will dance into Westfield Culver City.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Mariachi Alta California

What to Know

  • "Love Local" celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
  • Westfield Culver City
  • Saturday, Sept. 28 from 1 to 4 p.m.
  • Mariachi and folklorico performances
  • Face painting, churros, and more fun
  • Free; RSVP via the Westfield Culver City site (not required but recommended)

The "Love Local" series has given Culver City enthusiasts, as well as those who adore the storied city from beyond its vibrant borders, the opportunity to dive deeper into enduring treasures such as the Helms Bakery District or head to a complimentary concert or an uplifting event.

Such an event will dance into Westfield Culver City on the final Saturday of September, and its timing is terrific: It's a "Love Local" devoted to Hispanic Heritage Month, which is observed from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 each year.

You can reserve a spot at the Westfield Century City site for the free Sept. 28 celebration, though it isn't required.

On the schedule? Face painting, complimentary fruit, churros, "spin-to-win" prizes, and entertainment, too.

Grupo Folklorico La Rosa and Mariachi Alta California will perform, while Lucky Diaz will present a "Music and Reading Experience."

This ongoing series is also about spotlighting businesses around Culver City and giving attendees the chance to find new or new-to-them shops and eateries, the kind of places they'll want to return to again and again.

If you can't make this "Love Local" happening, look to October: Another one, with a Halloween-y vibe, will happily haunt the West Washington Corridor in just a few weeks.

The "Spooky Saturday" sweetness will materialize on Oct. 19 as an afternoon lark; float, like a friendly spirit, by the City of Culver City site for more details in the coming days.

This article tagged under:

Culver CityHispanic Heritage Month
