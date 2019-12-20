Dana Point’s ‘Happy Harbor Days’ to Sail Even Longer

What to Know Dana Point Harbor

Through Jan. 5

Merry Kiss Me arch and other displays

We like our twinkly December lights inland, in the desert, up in the mountains, and around the suburbs, too.

We're also partial to cityscapes done up in dazzling bulbs, and we rather like seeing stores go the delightful distance on the sparkle front.

But when it comes to Christmas whimsy near the water? Step aside, move over, and up the merry factor times ten: We all love it.

It can be a boat full of blinking colors or a surf-close restaurant that's wearing its seasonal best and we'll be there for it.

And upping our ardent affection for Pacific-adjacent glow? The fact that Dana Point Harbor's "Happy Harbor Days" will now push on a little longer, through to midnight on Jan. 5, 2020.

Oh, you so know what this means: If you're traveling for the holidays, or New Year's Day-ing somewhere outside of Southern California, you'll still have time to take in this twinkly experience upon returning.

And if you're sticking close to home? Even better: Go when you like, on any night of the week, to stand before various displays of pretty pretty lights (yes, we trucked out a second "pretty" there, but this is Dana Point Harbor we're rhapsodizing about).

One popular place to snap a picture? The Merry Kiss Me arch, which, yes, finds many cheery couples in a Christmas-cute, photo-ready cuddle.

Several restaurants that happen to be near the lights are humming through the holidays, but just make sure the eatery you have in mind is open on the day you're thinking (in other words, the place might close for Christmas or New Year's Eve).

Ready for more ocean-neighboring nice-a-tude? Sail on for Happy Harbor Days now.