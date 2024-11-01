Dressy fun is in fabulous fashion as Dapper Day returns to Disneyland

What to Know Dapper Day Fall Outing

Disneyland Resort in Anaheim

Nov. 3, 2024

Visit the Dapper Day Pop-up Shop at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel on Nov. 2 and 3

Theme park tickets are additional; it is free to visit the destination's hotels as well as Downtown Disney District; Dapper Day is not an official Disneyland event but has become a popular twice-a-year happening

Dapper Day, that get-dressy, sashay-somewhere-spectacular event, has visited a number of Southern California locations, including the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens.

But for many fans, it is all about the twice-a-year Disneyland Resort outings. One happens in the springtime, and another in the fall, and regulars return to show off their crispest suits, most beautiful vintage hats, and colorful parasols.

Quite often, the forecast is toasty, but things are looking mighty autumnal on Nov. 3, which is when Dapper Day's Fall 2024 event will take panache-filled place.

And we're not exaggerating about the "panache" part: People show in all sorts of opulent and elegant outfits, with neckties from the 1950s, pumps from the 1940s, and '80s-era flair on eye-catching display.

This isn't an official Disneyland Resort event, and you will need to purchase a ticket, and make a reservation, if you plan to enter Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure.

Calling upon Downtown Disney District is free, as is swanning your way through the three resort hotels.

And if you stop by Disney's Grand Californian Hotel on Nov. 2 and 3? There's a vintage-cool pop-up shop to browse.

The question for many first-time participants is this: "Does my ensemble need to be strictly vintage?" No way: Wear the sublime and stylish pieces you love the most and "step out in style," with confidence and cheer.

For inspiration, or to simply soak in the sartorial splendor of past Dapper Days, sashay by this page now.