Dash into the ocean on New Year's Day, if you dare, at the Surf City Splash

What to Know Surf City Splash

Monday, Jan. 1 at Huntington Beach Pier Plaza

The big dash into the ocean happens at noon, but there's a morning of activities, including a costume contest, raffle, music, and more

New Year's Day has something of a dual reputation.

On the one hand, the first day of the year has long been about a pause in our decadent revelries, the supping and sipping we've been indulging in over the last several days.

Others, though, observe the holiday fun, and all of its merry excesses, right through Jan. 1, and even a little beyond.

But there needs to be a third category for the upbeat occasion, and it would go under the header of "do something a little wacky, all to set a silly and spirited tone for the year."

If this is how you choose to greet New Year's Day, with a cheerful change of direction and something new and a bit nutty, then you've surely heard about Polar Plunges, those chilly ocean/lake/river swims that are synonymous with the year's earliest hours.

And one of the biggest in our region, which involves a pack of people dashing into the ocean near Huntington Beach Pier, will kick up some sand promptly at noon on Monday, Jan. 1.

That's when the Surf City Splash occurs, but the party will start in the morning, with music, speeches, and a costume contest, too.

Zack's is where plenty of participants will grab breakfast, while 10Z Coffee is the caffeine-up spot of the splashy celebration.

It's a celebration with a lot of heart: The North Orange County Surfrider Foundation, which is dedicated to cleaning up the ocean and the Big Blue's health, is the beneficiary.

A raffle and auction also play roles in the sandy scene.

How cool will the Pacific be on New Year's Day?

It definitely won't be warm, which means plenty of friends and supporters will be standing by, with towels and blankets, to greet the Splashers s they return to the beach after their brief and memorable dip.

The Surf City Splash is, as always, a rain or shine event.