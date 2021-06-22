Delicious Little Tokyo Is Back With Tasty Tours and a Picnic

What to Know Weekends, July 10-25, 2021

Foodie tours and POP (Picnic on the Plaza) are on the schedule

A dozen businesses will be giving away anime coasters; you can also submit a receipt from a Little Tokyo shop for a chance to win a $50 gift certificate to a neighborhood business

Hopping over to Little Tokyo to stop in a shop, all to pick up some stunning ceramics, zingy stationery, a beautiful book, or all of the above?

Shopping for the sorts of goodies you'd like to enjoy at home, whether that's cookware or comics or some other treasure?

Popping in a favorite restaurant to reconnect, and enjoy takoyaki, handrolls, or a sip that's marvelously matcha?

You've likely longed to do all of these things, and more, especially if you haven't called upon the vibrant DTLA neighborhood in some months.

But now that vibrancy is once again on full and festive display, thanks to the return of an appetizing experience that also puts a warm emphasis on the area's shops and cultural destinations: Delicious Little Tokyo.

Go Little Tokyo, the "... community-led effort aimed at highlighting the unique cultural programs, community events, and dining and shopping experiences found in Little Tokyo," revealed the multi-weekend event's big comeback on June 22.

But you won't have to wait long for all of the delights of Delicious Little Tokyo: It will happen over three weekends, starting on Saturday, July 10.

The theme this year is SHOP, HOP, and POP, with each word representing a different activity or pursuit that will be in the spotlight during the celebration.

The SHOP element will focus on an anime-themed coaster giveaway (a dozen businesses are participating), as well as the chance to win a $50 gift certificate from a favorite local business.

The HOP happenings? They're all about hopping from this eatery to that restaurant, all to become familiar with Little Tokyo's famous foodie scene.

The Tasty Time Hop "... will feature special items from seven businesses honoring Little Tokyo's food history beginning with authentic bites from the oldest business, Fugetsu-Do established in 1903, and rounding out with tastes from restaurants serving contemporary Japanese-inspired cuisine."

And the POP part?

It's all about popping by the Plaza for a picnic environment on Saturday, July 24. Fugetsu-Do and Azay will present food demonstrations in the early afternoon, but you're welcome to stop by, or rather pop by a local restaurant for takeout, all to enjoy in the sunshine while soaking in the sounds of DJ アンドリュー, the good vibes, and that lovely Little Tokyo spirit.

If you can't make any of the events or tours, this is nice: Virtual ways to join the joyful annual celebration will also be available, so watch the Delicious Little Tokyo site.