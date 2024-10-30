Fresh and festive holiday features will festoon Descanso Gardens

What to Know "Enchanted" at Descanso Gardens

La Cañada Flintridge

Nov. 17 through Jan. 5, 2025

$22-$35 non-members (adults); other ticketing tiers are available

Trees are ever-changing, and shrubs, too, and flowers, and everything in the natural world (including we humans, of course).

One day a bare branch may be entirely leaf-free. Then, just a few hours later, a tiny green sprout has made a plucky appearance, revealing the flow, and changeability, of nature.

So we wouldn't be going out on a limb — yes, that's tree humor — if we were to say that events that take pretty place in a natural setting also have a knack for changing over time.

This has long been the colorful case at Descanso Gardens, where "Enchanted," an outdoor light experience, sparkles over several late fall and early winter weeks.

Some of the shimmering sculptures do have a way of returning — fan favorites, like the carpet of bright tulips, "bloom" again year after year — but returning guests can always look forward to something a little new, too.

In 2024, fresh offerings will crop up around the La Cañada Flintridge garden, including in the adorable area with all of the petite train depots of the Descanso Railroad. The miniature-filled realm, which debuted this past summer, will be "... lit up for the holiday season, bringing extra magic to the journey."

Not too far from this family favorite? A meadow of "grass" that is filled with mysterious glow will draw visitors closer.

And the eye-catching three-dimensional geometric sculptures from the art collective HYBYCOZO will dot the grounds as in years gone by, while artist Tom Fruin's beloved stained-glass house will make a kaleidoscopic return.

"We're delighted to welcome families back to 'Enchanted' this season," said Juliann Rooke, CEO of Descanso Gardens.

"This year, familiar favorites have been given a fresh glow, and we've woven in a few surprises to make sure there's a spark of wonder for every visitor, young and old alike."

Your "Enchanted" admission is separate from daytime tickets to the oak-filled wonderland; secure your ticket now, especially if you hope to visit the glowing garden close to a holiday or on a weekend night.