Descanso Gardens to Reopen

What to Know La Cañada Flintridge

Tickets go on sale on May 12 at 10 a.m.; the gardens will remain at 30% capacity, and indoor spaces will be closed, save restrooms

New policies are in place, including face coverings, and advance tickets for non-members are a must

If nature has been a main getaway for you during these at-home days, via books, documentaries, strolls in your neighborhood, or watching the nearby jacaranda trees slowly and dramatically turn purple, you're not alone.

Many people have been reconnecting with their patios, their yards, their streets, as well as the wildlife that flits and flutters by their homes.

Now a local mainstay for both flitterers and flutters (of the butterfly and hummingbird varieties), as well as flowers, oaks and shaded pathways, will reopen on Saturday, May 16.

It's Descanso Gardens, in La Cañada Flintridge, but take note: There will be a number of changes if you plan to visit, in observance of current coronavirus policies and recommendations.

First and foremost, capacity at the 150-acre outdoor space will be limited, with a maximum of 30% of its usual visitors allowed entry at any one time.

This means an advance ticket, if you're not a member, is a must. In fact, online tickets will be the only way to enter for the foreseeable future, so make sure you have one before you go.

Sporting a face covering while you stroll is another must-do. Hand-sanitizing stations will be located around the gardens, and drinking fountains will not be available.

There are a number of other points to review before considering a visit, so please read everything, including the expanded hours (to allow for more social distancing among those who visit) and information on purchasing food while there.

Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, May 12 at 10 in the morning.