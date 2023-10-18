Dip into TenderFest, a savory celebration of local eateries (and creative condiments, too)

What to Know TenderFest 2023

Sunday, Oct. 22 at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

$79 (early bird) and up

Chicken tenders are the meal of choice for so many tots — and adults, too.

These timeless tidbits may arrive shaped like dinosaurs, cars, or stars, boasting an especially light breading or heavy coating of crumb, but the small and snackable shapes are found on thousands of lunch and dinner plates across Southern California, each and every day.

But the childhood favorite isn't just about what we eat at our kitchen table; imaginative local chefs have long created a variety of tenders, with spicy batters, larger portions, and an intriguing assortment of dipping sauces adding variety and depth to the tender-centered dining experience.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

To honor those inventive tender-ists and the fans who are forever seeking a sensational chicken finger or nugget, there is TenderFest, a food festival that is about the fried favorites.

Or, if not fried, then baked or prepared in a different and surprising ways: The chefs set to show at the Oct. 22 food festival, which will line up the dips and dining delights at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, are taking inspired approaches to tender preparation.

There is, in fact, the "conTENDER competition," where several regional greats will go for greatness, all to see who shall be crowned the titan of tenders.

Burt Bakman of SLAB, Joan McNamara of Joan's on Third, and Kuya Lord's Maynard Llera will all be at the Beverly Hills-based bash.

There is a savory showdown, yes, but the festival is very much about feasting. Other restaurants planning to present their best tenders to those in attendance include Harold & Belle's, Pioneer Chicken, and Le Coupe.

And because a tender's best pal is always a sizable ramekin of something creamy, saucy, and possibly piquant, condiments will also be in the spotlight, including the debut of some fresh flavors from Heinz.

Tickets start at $79 and there are a few tiers to consider, including a VIP option.