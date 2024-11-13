Sylmar

Discovery Cube LA turns 10 with a $10 deal

The hands-on hub for science learning is celebrating a milestone.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Discovery Cube LA

What to Know

  • Discovery Cube Los Angeles
  • 11800 Foothill Boulevard in Sylmar
  • The science center, which is known for engaging hands-on activities, is marking its 10th anniversary
  • Enjoy $10 general admission at the Los Angeles location from Nov. 13-17 with the digital discount code 10YEARS; buy your ticket online now
  • This discount does not apply at Discovery Cube Orange County

Science fills all of time and all corners of the universe and every atom, which means that, yes, wrapping your mind around the epic big-a-tude of the topic can be somewhat tricky.

But there are easily measurable dates and numbers and years when it comes to those earthbound places that support science education, including those engaging museums that welcome kids and grown-ups who are eager to know more about STEM-related concepts.

And if you'd like to measure the length of time that Discovery Cube Los Angeles, that scintillating Sylmar-based center of science learning, has been welcoming curious-minded visitors, you'll want to pull out your decade-length ruler.

The vibrant destination is turning 10, a big and celebration-worthy occasion, and to mark the milestone? Guests buying admission online can use the code 10YEARS to enjoy $10 admission at Discovery Cube Los Angeles from Nov. 13-17, 2024.

Exhibits in the center include the Planetary Research Center, the Physics Lab, and the Science of Hockey, with other areas devoted to aquifers, helicopters, and more.

There's plenty to explore, so swing by this site and review all that Discovery Cube Los Angeles has to effervescently offer.

And again, this is the Los Angeles location, not Orange County; there is a center in Santa Ana, too, but the anniversary savings may be found at the Sylmar center.

There will be more festive fun times ahead as "The Science of Gingerbread," an annual event featuring, yes, all sorts of cookie-cool structures, returns to both Discovery Cubes.

