Dive into a fascinating King Tides tide pool hike at the Ocean Institute

What to Know Two guided King Tides tide pool hikes

Ocean Institute in Dana Point; Jan. 11 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. and Jan. 12 from 3 to 5 p.m.

$15

If you've ever scanned a robust surf and said with confidence, "It must be time for the King Tides," then you likely know that observing something rather special.

Actually, there's no "rather" about it: These tides are a "... cosmic ballet between the moon, sun, and the Earth."

That's the poetic but perfect way the ocean experts at a certain sea-strong Dana Point spot describe the foamy phenomenon, a "scientific marvel that is the Perigean Spring Tides."

The Ocean Institute is eager to help people delve deeper into this wonder by leading visitors to the incredible tide pools near the institution.

Enjoying a closer look at these life-filled realms, where colorful urchins, whelks, barnacles, and so many incredible critters hold salty court, is the focus of two guided King Tide hikes on Jan. 11. and 12.

Learning about the Perigean Spring Tides, which occur "a handful of times each year," is also part of the intriguing adventure.

Gravitational pulls will be discussed — the moon is a main character in this ancient play, of course — and why the King Tides can be notably "higher than average," even up to three feet higher.

Hikers will "(e)xplore exposed intertidal habitats during the King Tides, discover unique intertidal creatures, and witness the marine world in all its glory."

Bask in this "rare convergence of celestial events" and behold all sorts of tentacle-y, rock-hugging, super-amazing animals along the way.

A ticket is $15. Finding more goodness at the institute? There are events each week; check them out now.