Ferris wheels to tasty treats: Dodger love shines around the city

What to Know The Dodgers will face off against the New York Yankees in the 2024 World Series; Game 1 is Oct. 25 at Dodger Stadium

The Pacific Wheel in Pacific Park at Santa Monica Pier will shimmer with the team's logo on the nights of Oct. 25 and 26

Randy's Donuts has brought back its Dodger doughnut; find it at all LA locations for $3.90

Little Flower in Pasadena is making Dodger cupcakes, priced at $4.50 each

The Donut Man in Glendora has a limited supply of Dodger-themed doughnuts; ask at the counter for availability

Finding fan-fun Dodger odes as the World Series begins isn't too difficult, not if you're standing in the vicinity of Santa Monica Pier on the evenings of Oct. 25 and 26.

For the Pacific Wheel, that solar-powered attraction known for its 174,000 LED lights, lights that are able to form crisp and colorful patterns, will pay tribute to the Boys in Blue through a series of splashy and bright symbols.

It's free to see, and there's a webcam that keeps an eye on the Pacific Park attraction, if you happen to be cheering on the games at home.

And while the Pacific Wheel is one of the largest and roundest sights in the city, some smaller round things will get into the spirit of baseball's biggest showdown: Bakeries will be making World Series-themed goodies throughout the run.

Randy's Donuts is a longtime go-to for Dodgers fans, and with tasty reason: The company has brought back its colorful Dodger doughnut just in time for the Dodgers v. Yankees face-off.

Find yours at all LA locations; the price is $3.90. Keep in mind that these doughnuts are in-demand, so this will be a "while supplies last" kind of thing.

The Donut Man is another favorite for Dodgers-inspired goodies; if they're not on the shelves in Glendora or Grand Central Market, they may be in the process of being made or a few could be made for you. Just ask at the counter about availability.

And at Little Flower, the creative bakery-and-sandwiches-and-everything shop that's in Pasadena near Eagle Rock?

Oh yum: Bright blue cupcakes rocking Dodger delectability are on the shelves, just in time for the World Series. The price? The confections are $4.50 each.